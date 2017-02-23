Passive aggressive investing — a guide for beginners

Passive investing. It sounds as if it should be the financial equivalent of yoga, the easy option at the gym if you fancy a bit of gentle stretching (and perhaps 40 winks) instead of thrashing yourself half to death on a spinning machine. You want to give your finances a workout, but you don’t want to die trying. Sadly, passive investing isn’t as easy and uncomplicated as the label suggests.

In fact, “passive aggressive investing” could better describe the frustrations shared by retail investors — myself included — who are trying to build a low-cost portfolio using tracker funds.

Why does it have to be so difficult to do something that should be so easy? I fear that many aspects of investing are needlessly overcomplicated — usually so somebody in a suit can take a cut in return for doing it for us.

People know they need something racier than a cash Isa. They know stocks and shares Isas exist. But they haven’t opened one. Why? Because they don’t know what to invest in.

Contrary to the name, you can hold funds (not just shares) in your Isa. For the benefit of beginners, these broadly divide into two groups — active and passive.

The former are “actively managed” by a fund manager who can — in theory — pump up the volume of your investment returns with their superior investing muscles, and break into a sweat on your behalf if the market goes into meltdown. For this, they will charge a fee (typically about 1 per cent of your investment — though it can be higher).

However, evidence continues to emerge that for all their huffing and puffing, most active fund managers are not good value for money. The great majority failed to beat their benchmark index over the past five years, according to an in-depth study by S&P Dow Jones Indices.

For a UK fund, for example, the benchmark would probably be the FTSE 100 (an index of the 100 biggest companies listed on the London Stock Exchange) or the FTSE 250 (the next 150 biggest). So why not invest in one of these instead — especially as they are a fraction of the cost?

It sounds simple — but passive investing is a jargon-laced bowl of alphabet soup. Passive funds are also known as index tracking funds, or trackers. Simply put, £1 invested in a FTSE 100 tracker would give you one penny’s worth of stock in each of the UK’s 100 biggest firms.

Exchange traded funds, to give ETFs their full moniker, go further than this. They can mimic the performance of various investments — such as different equity indices around the world, currencies or a physical investment such as gold — without actually owning the underlying assets. Investors can also use them to short things (in other words, to bet that the price will fall).

They were originally designed for large institutional investors (industry experts) rather than retail investors (the industry’s term for you and me).

Retail investors want to buy something — the clue is in the name. So why, if we want to buy an ETF that tracks the gold price, do we have to find something called ‘PHAU’? (This is the ticker for ETF Securities Physical Gold — presumably the last bit comes from Au, the periodic table abbreviation for gold.)

Can’t remember that? All funds have an ISIN (that’s an International Securities Identification Number). The ISIN for the physical gold ETF is JE00B1VS3770. Catchy.

Confused? You can always consult the KID (not a child — the Key Information Document — usually a PDF file — which contains tons of other acronyms for you to decipher).

“I complain to the ETF providers about this every month,” says Mark Taylor, chief executive of Selftrade, the DIY investment platform, who believes this is making passive investing much harder work than it should be.

Despite the confusion, more Selftrade customers see ETFs as a good low-cost way to invest. The platform has seen 240 per cent growth in ETF trading in the past year.

The most popular ETFs with UK retail investors Rank Fund ISIN 1 iShares FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Dist) IE0005042456 2 iShares UK Dividend UCITS ETF (Dist) IE00B0M63060 3 iShares FTSE 250 UCITS ETF (Dist) IE00B00FV128 4 iShares S&P 500 UCITS ETF (Dist) IE0031442068 5 iShares MSCI World UCITS ETF (Dist) IE00B0M62Q58 6 Vanguard FTSE 100 UCITS ETF IE00B810Q511 7 Vanguard Funds S&P 500 ETF UCITS IE00B3XXRP09 8 Vanguard Funds FTSE All-World UCITS ETF IE00B3RBWM25 9 DB X-Trackers FTSE 100 Daily Short UCITS ETF 1C LU0328473581 10 iShares Core MSCI World UCITS ETF IE00B4L5Y983 Source: Selftrade investment platform; period covered 01/01/17-15/02/17, ranked in order of popularity

Topping the Selftrade ETF charts is iShares’ FTSE 100 UCITS ETF (Dist). Let’s unpack that title.

IShares is the fund provider (all iShares funds are managed by BlackRock, one of the world’s largest asset managers). The FTSE 100 is the benchmark index it mimics. UCITS may sound like some kind of bladder complaint, but stands for “undertakings for collective investments in transferable securities” — essentially, this means that European regulators have approved this fund. ETF — you know that bit. Which leaves (Dist).

No, it’s not distress. It stands for “distribution”, meaning that any dividend income from the fund will be distributed to you, the investor. (One question I am asked a lot about ETFs is do they pay a dividend. The answer is yes — and most that do say “dist”). The distribution frequency on this particular fund is quarterly (every three months) but others could have monthly, or annual distribution. Check the KID to be sure.

And we all know what we should be doing with dividends: reinvesting them, so they compound away, preferably inside a tax-free wrapper such as an Isa.

Another pair of acronyms you really need to know about is OCF and TER. Both essentially mean the ongoing cost of holding an investment (OCF = ongoing charge figure, TER = total expense ratio). Both are expressed as a percentage. The lower this is, the better for you.

On most passive funds and ETFs, it will be nought point nought something. The iShares FTSE 100 ETF has a TER of just 0.07 per cent, for example.

A final word of warning. Most investment platforms (including Selftrade and Hargreaves Lansdown) will charge a dealing fee if you invest in ETFs. That iShares FTSE 100 ETF could cost you £10 or more every time you buy (or sell), because like a share in a company, it trades on a stock exchange. Whereas a passive fund tracking the same index would not usually attract a dealing fee because it is structured as a fund, and fund trading is covered by the annual fee that most platforms charge.

Having mastered all this, the exhausted passive investor might say OMG and slope off to have a snooze in the nearest yoga class.

Claer Barrett is editor of FT Money; claer.barrett@ft.com; Twitter: @Claerb