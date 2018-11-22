FT Appeal for Habitat for Humanity

Everyone deserves a safe, stable home – yet 1.6 billion people across the world have no adequate shelter. Habitat for Humanity is a leading charity focused entirely on home building, housing and every issue related with it, working in more than 70 countries. Through the Financial Times Seasonal Appeal you can support their vital work to fight the global housing crisis.

A matching scheme for donations has been generously provided by the Hilti Foundation, a charitable organisation.

(Pictured: Syrian refugees Amira Hussain and her children, in their home in the Burj al-Barajneh refugee camp, Beirut)

© Charlie Bibby/FT
Beirut: when home is a refugee camp

Lebanon has the highest number of refugees per capita in the world. Chloe Cornish reports

FT editor Lionel Barber introduces our Seasonal Appeal

This year, we are supporting Habitat for Humanity, and showcasing the global housing charity’s work in a series of inspiring stories

Habitat for Humanity: the key facts

How a global charity helping to ease poverty and eradicate poor housing was born

In their footsteps: a walk through a Beirut refugee slum

The 1km-square Burj al-Barajneh slum is home to over 18,000 people

