In this repeat of one of Working It’s most popular episodes, host Isabel Berwick tries to work out why people are so secretive about their pay. She talks to Joel Gascoigne, chief executive of social media business Buffer, which publishes its employees’ salaries on its website, and she speaks to Brooke Masters, the FT’s chief business commentator and an expert on CEO pay.

Presented by Isabel Berwick. Editorial direction from Renée Kaplan. Assistant producer is Persis Love. Sound design is by Breen Turner, with original music from Metaphor Music. Produced by Novel.

