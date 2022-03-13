Jump to comments sectionPrint this page

Specification:

  • Monopoly, Regulation, Privatisation, Nationalisation 

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

English water companies face probe over sewage treatment

  • Define the term monopoly

  • Define the term regulation

  • Evaluate whether regulation has been effective for the privatised companies in the water industry

  • Discuss whether water companies should be renationalised

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls 

