Economics class: English water companies face probe over sewage treatment
Specification:
Monopoly, Regulation, Privatisation, Nationalisation
Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:
Define the term monopoly
Define the term regulation
Evaluate whether regulation has been effective for the privatised companies in the water industry
Discuss whether water companies should be renationalised
John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls
