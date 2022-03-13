This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Monopoly, Regulation, Privatisation, Nationalisation

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

English water companies face probe over sewage treatment

Define the term monopoly

Define the term regulation

Evaluate whether regulation has been effective for the privatised companies in the water industry

Discuss whether water companies should be renationalised

John Greenwood, Bromley High School for Girls

