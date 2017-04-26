Lords water down push for minimum broadband speed

Peers have dropped a demand for a minimum broadband speed of 30 megabytes per second to be a legal requirement, as the Digital Economy Bill is rushed through parliament before the general election.

The government has pushed for a “universal service obligation” to be part of the legislation, with a benchmark minimum speed of 10Mbps — far lower than the “superfast” level the House of Lords had been demanding.

The government has also dropped a 2020 deadline for that threshold to be introduced.

The Lords amended the bill in February to raise the minimum obligatory speed to 30Mbps, saying 10Mbps would “unfit for usage in a very short time”. But both the government and Ofcom, the telecoms regulator, have argued that the universal service obligation should be raised over time and introduced by secondary legislation when deemed appropriate.

The decision to call a general election for June 8 means the bill can be rushed through parliament this week as part of the process known as the “wash up”. Two sources with knowledge of the situation said peers would drop their demand for a 30Mbps commitment so that the legislation could be passed.

A final debate on the bill — which also includes measures ranging from age verification for online pornography to concert ticket resale laws, to changes to the way the BBC is run and regulated — could take place on Wednesday before the bill gets royal assent and becomes law as early as Thursday.

A spokesman for the Department for Culture, Media and Sport declined to comment.

The introduction of the minimum speed will mean that Openreach, BT’s networking division, can formally start planning to raise speeds in the most rural parts of the country.

Ofcom has said that 1.4m homes and businesses are still not connected to a “standard” broadband line of 10Mbps. A prolonged political debate over a minimum speed threatened to delay progress as Openreach was unwilling to start planning how to increase broadband services until it had certainty over what was required.

According to the two people familiar with the arguments, instead of the 2020 deadline the bill will include a mechanism allowing the culture secretary to raise the required minimum speed once 75 per cent of households have upgraded to a superfast service.

Ofcom calculates it would cost about £1.1bn to ensure all premises receive speeds of 10Mbps, rising to £2bn if a superfast service of 30Mbps were to be set as the minimum.

Some of those funds could be provided from money refunded from the Broadband Delivery UK process that was used to subsidise the extension of the network to rural areas. Openreach could look to recover additional costs by pushing Ofcom for more lenient regulation of its wholesale products to encourage investment in remote areas.

Ofcom has yet to factor the cost of the universal service obligation into its proposed price controls on wholesale broadband products.