Both the UK and the EU need a solution to Brexit

Before the UK’s June 2016 referendum on membership of the EU, Jean-Claude Juncker delivered a stark warning. The president of the European Commission, often cast in London as an anglophobic Luxembourger, said Brexit “would not just be a catastrophe for Britain, but a disaster for Europe as a whole”. All EU leaders, including prime minister Theresa May, should heed his words when they gather in Brussels on Thursday.

The more optimistic members of Mrs May’s government hoped that the Brussels summit would mark a turning point, when the EU27 leaders would give negotiators licence to move from the first phase of the talks — on the terms of divorce — to a discussion about the future bilateral relationship. This seems unlikely, though there may be a face-saving compromise after Mrs May’s constructive speech in Florence. Donald Tusk, president of the European Council, is less optimistic: “There is not sufficient progress yet.”

More than a year has passed since the UK voted to leave the EU. Yet the government has still to decide, let alone spell out, what Brexit ultimately means for the economy and for its most important trading relationship. The governing Conservative party, the cabinet, the opposition Labour party, the House of Lords and the UK remains deeply divided on the country’s future.

True, the EU27 have been somewhat inflexible in their approach, but the British have made it easier for them. Michel Barnier, the chief negotiator, is still waiting to hear details about the necessary trade-offs between market access, money and regulation. Will post-Brexit Britain shadow EU single market regulations and remain close to the bloc, a relationship akin to Norway? Or would the UK prefer a looser connection, similar to that of Canada, compromising access but allowing it to forge free trade deals with third parties?

Mrs May continues to insist that Britain is entitled to a special deal by virtue of its economic weight and security heft. This avoids hard choices and does little to advance negotiations on the three issues dominating the first phase of the talks: EU citizens’ rights, the Brexit divorce bill, and the Irish border.

The question of EU citizens in the UK is closest to a resolution. Both sides acknowledge that an agreement is close. On the outstanding divorce bill, the onus is on the British government to fill in the details. Mrs May stated in her Florence speech “the UK will honour commitments we have made during the period of our membership” and “we would want to make an ongoing contribution to cover our fair share of the costs involved”. As Chancellor Angela Merkel of Germany has noted, the UK has yet to spell out exactly what those commitments are. With regards to the Irish border after Brexit, it will be hard to reach an agreement until there is more clarity about Britain’s relationship with the EU customs union.

A squabbling UK cabinet contrasts with the unity among the EU27. Far from spreading disarray, Brexit has created a spirit of solidarity in the club. This may prove temporary, especially as negotiations become more fraught and the deadline of March 2019 draws closer. There are hints that Mr Barnier would have liked to have been more flexible in the latest round of talks.

Yet it would be short-sighted if Mrs May tried to play divide and rule. Brexit dominates debate in London, but in Brussels the EU27 have other weighty items on the menu — migration and closer co-operation, particularly around the eurozone. At the same time, EU leaders cannot pretend that Brexit is of little consequence. Were there to be no deal on the terms of departure, Brexit would tear a hole in the EU budget, disrupt commerce and poison relations.

If the EU summit ends in an impasse, there is bound to be fresh talk on the British side of a De Gaulle-style walkout. But the threat of an “empty chair” is petulant and reckless. This is not how a G7 country, one of the world’s largest economies and a member of the UN Security Council, should behave. It would risk significant damage to investor confidence, the pound, stability of markets and the City of London’s future prospects.

The talks may well turn nasty in the coming weeks. A collapse is possible in November before a hard-fought deal is stuck in December. In the feverish political climate in London, Mrs May must hold her nerve. The national interest lies in a Brexit on sensible terms, followed by a close and constructive partnership with the EU.