WeWork’s chief executive Adam Neumann told employees he had been “humbled” by the aborted initial public offering of his lossmaking property group, admitting he needed to learn lessons about running a public company.

In a webcast on Tuesday, hours after WeWork shelved its eagerly anticipated listing, Mr Neumann expressed his contrition over the handling of the IPO process, according to people who saw the presentation.

The 40-year-old co-founder said he believed he knew how to run a private company, but he had since received feedback on the role he needed to play as a leader of a soon-to-be public group. (FT)

Saudi Arabia seeks to reassure Saudi Arabia sought to reassure the oil market on Tuesday that it can keep customers well supplied despite attacks on its key facilities. The kingdom’s crude oil production was cut by more than half at the weekend by strikes on its critical Abqaiq oil processing facility and a big oilfield, sending prices up by as much as 20 per cent on Monday. Saudi’s comments sent crude prices sharply lower, reversing part of the price leap. (FT)

Satellite image shows damage inflicted by the drone attacks on a Saudi oil facility at the weekend © AFP

Trump names finalists to replace Bolton President Donald Trump has identified five finalists to serve as his national security adviser following John Bolton’s departure from the White House. Mr Trump told reporters in California on Tuesday that he was considering Robert O’Brien, Ricky Waddell, Lisa Gordon-Hagerty, Fred Fleitz and Keith Kellogg to replace Mr Bolton. (FT)

Bill Gates on fossil fuel divestment Climate activists are wasting their time lobbying investors to ditch fossil fuel stocks, according to Bill Gates, the Microsoft co-founder and one of the world’s most prominent philanthropists. Mr Gates, who sat down with our Moral Money newsletter urges investors to back tech that helps cut emissions instead of starving companies of capital. (FT)

UK ruling on suspension of parliament Boris Johnson will abide by any Supreme Court ruling on recalling MPs, a government minister has told the UK’s highest court while refusing to rule out that the prime minister might suspend parliament again ahead of the Brexit deadline next month. (FT)

Anti-Brexit campaigner Gina Miller arrives at the Supreme Court in London on Tuesday. She is appealing against a High Court ruling that Boris Johnson’s actions in proroguing parliament was lawful © Bloomberg

Taiwan loses biggest Pacific ally China has poached Taiwan’s largest remaining diplomatic ally in the Pacific after the Solomon Islands government switched its allegiance to Beijing. On Monday night, the Taiwanese government confirmed that it had lost a long drawn-out battle for recognition by the Solomon Islands, and released a statement saying it had terminated diplomatic relations “with immediate effect”. (FT)

New York Fed to inject $75bn after funding squeeze The Federal Reserve Bank of New York plans to inject another $75bn into the financial system when trading resumes on Wednesday to alleviate funding pressures in short-term lending markets. The cost of borrowing cash overnight via repurchasing agreements, known as repos, surged on Tuesday morning to as high as 10 per cent, according to Refinitiv data. (FT)

Streaming wars hot up AT&T-owned WarnerMedia has sealed the US streaming rights to The Big Bang Theory for its upcoming HBO Max service, the latest in a series of pricey deals for beloved sitcoms as the streaming wars hot up. The deal will be worth about $500m over five years, according to people familiar with the matter. (FT)

Atlantia chief quits The chief executive of Atlantia, owner of the company in charge of the Genoa bridge that collapsed last year killing 43 people, has resigned in a move the group hopes will stave off calls from Italian politicians to strip it of its toll road concessions. The move comes as fresh evidence of misconduct at two of its subsidiaries emerges, resulting in three arrests. (FT)

Federal Reserve rate decision The Fed will announce its monetary policy decision on Wednesday. Markets are pricing in a near-certain chance that the Fed slashes its benchmark interest rate by 25 basis points. The White House continues to demand much greater monetary easing, and both inside and outside the Fed there are concerns the central bank has been significantly underestimating the economic consequences of uncertainty. (FT)

US rate Fed rate decision: five things to watch Business investment is contracting, manufacturing is slowing and trade-related uncertainty is increasingly, weighing on the Fed’s decision-making. The central bank will publish new economic predictions alongside its policy statement. Here are five things to watch for in the rate decision and Mr Powell’s press conference. (FT)

Shanghai allows self-driving cars The city has become the first in China to issue permits allowing self-driving cars to carry passengers and freight on the its streets, a positive sign for companies hoping to monetise the technology in China. SAIC motor group, BMW, and ride-hailing company Didi Chuxing have been granted a primary batch of “operational” licences to test a fleet of 50 cars in the Jiading district of Shanghai. (FT)

Trump discovers the real Middle East Hurt us and we’ll hurt your friends. That’s been the apparent Iranian strategy since the US launched into maximum pressure mode, tearing apart the 2015 Iran nuclear deal and crippling the Iranian economy with debilitating sanctions. Donald Trump’s moves ignored the Iranian regime’s ability to absorb the pressure and failed to grasp that Iran goes on the offensive when it feels the need to defend itself. (FT)

Germany’s green laboratory In the battle against climate change, Freiburg offers a rare success story: over more than three decades, the Black Forest city has used every lever at its disposal to cut greenhouse gas emissions and invest in renewable energy and infrastructure. (FT)

Bike journeys have risen appreciably after decades of campaigning © Alamy

Directors have a duty beyond shareholders The stakes for responsible corporate governance and investor stewardship have never been higher. The myopic view that shareholder returns are the central aim of corporate governance is no longer politically or commercially viable. (FT)

SoftBank braced for writedowns The Japanese multinational’s $97bn Vision Fund has shaken Silicon Valley since 2017, lifting the valuations of 80 companies, including Uber, Slack and ByteDance to new heights. But only two Vision Fund-backed companies are trading above the IPO price, and investors are concerned that SoftBank will be forced to swallow writedowns. (FT)

War on misinformation The Internet Archive, founded in 1996, is best known for the Wayback Machine, a free repository of archived web pages. It’s now focused on another, related mission: combating misinformation but preserving an unalterable record of who said what, when. Meanwhile, WiFi, launched 20 years ago this week, nearly never happened. (FT, Wired)

The economic case for fighting pollution Tackling air pollution benefits everybody and is amenable to action at every scale. What is more, it appears the benefits will be felt straight away. Recent research suggests air pollution is not just a long-term health issue, it also stunts child development and appears to have an instantaneous effect on productivity. (FT)

The hedge fund split In 1987, three computer programmers launched AHL, a pioneering hedge fund that helped spawn the $300bn financial trend-tracking industry. But after a long period, prolific performance gave way to lean, lossmaking years and managers, including AHL’s own founders, are now divided over whether trend-spotting algorithms remain relevant. (FT)

Saudi attack highlights drone war Armed drones have become the latest weapon of choice across the Middle East. Long before the attack on Saudi Arabia’s oil facilities that knocked out half of its oil production, the kingdom knew it was vulnerable to assault from armed drones. Houthi rebels in neighbouring Yemen have often used this new type of aerial weapon, alongside missiles, to target Saudi airports, desalination plants and crude facilities in the past 18 months. (FT)

Inside an art fortress Yellow warning signs mark the doors of a nondescript warehouse in New York — and a secret free-trade zone. Take a visual tour inside a climate-controlled, biometrics-protected stronghold for fine art. Meanwhile, Banksy’s “Devolved Parliament”, estimated to be worth £1.5m-£2m, will be auctioned next month by Sotheby’s. (NYT, FT)

Replying to alien contact would be madness Oxford university polled the public recently on what humanity should do if aliens make contact. Surprisingly, the answers unveiled that a majority of respondents would support replying to them. The FT’s science contributor Anjana Ahuja explains that this response is madness on a galactic scale. (FT)

FT Series: China’s slowing pains After three decades of strong growth, the world’s second-largest economy has been slowing down. The FT examines the implications for business and society. (FT)

The Big Read: Vladimir Putin During a 90-minute interview with the FT in the Kremlin’s cabinet office, the former KGB officer turned statesman took on all subjects. These ranged from the breakdown of the international rules-based order to the rise of China, the end of liberal ideology and the prospect of improved relations with the UK. (FT)

© AP

FT Series: Negative Yields The FT explores how negative rates are upending the rules of finance. (FT)

