Shell and Eni regain control of oilfield seized by Nigeria

One of Africa’s biggest oil prospects is back in the hands of Royal Dutch Shell and Eni after a Nigerian court reversed an earlier decision to seize an offshore exploration and production block which is the focus of corruption allegations.

The ruling by the Federal High Court in Abuja on Friday followed an appeal by Shell and Eni against the same court’s order in January for the pair to temporarily forfeit control of a highly-prized deepwater licence called OPL245.

Shell and Eni, which each own 50 per cent of the licence, argued that they were not given a fair hearing before the seizure.

The block is estimated to contain up to 9bn barrels of oil — enough to cover Nigeria’s current total annual production for more than a decade. It has been the subject of long-running investigations in Nigeria and Italy into claims that much of the $1.3bn paid by Shell and Eni for the asset in 2011 ended up with Nigerian politicians and their associates.

Nigeria’s economic and financial crimes commission filed charges against Shell, Eni and others in connection with the case earlier this month and a Milan prosecutor last month made a formal request for the companies to face trial in Italy for corruption.

Shell’s Nigerian subsidiary, known as Snepco, said it welcomed Friday’s court ruling but could not comment further due to ongoing investigations. Eni, 30 per cent owned by the Italian state, reaffirmed “the correctness of its conduct within the acquisition of the licence”.

Claudio Descalzi, Eni’s chief executive, told the Financial Times last month that the group remained keen to develop OPL245 and was “very close” to making an investment decision, subject to the asset being returned by Nigerian authorities.

At every stage, we have acted in compliance with all applicable law

Barnaby Pace, of the anti-corruption group Global Witness, said Friday’s decision “does not do away with risks that Shell and Eni have exposed their investors to” as the companies face the possibility of criminal prosecution in Italy and Nigeria.

In documents supporting its request for the asset seizure, Nigeria’s anti-corruption agency alleged that Nigerian subsidiaries of UK-listed Shell and Agip, owned by Eni, entered “a fraudulent agreement” to buy OPL245 from a Nigerian company linked to the country’s then-oil minister and other senior politicians.

The case centres on whether the companies knew money would be passed on to these people after its initial payment to the Nigerian government.

Mr Descalzi, who is among 11 individuals facing possible trial in Italy along with Eni and Shell as companies, said last month that Eni “did not do anything wrong”.

“At every stage, we have acted in compliance with all applicable law,” he said. “Eni and Shell paid the government of Nigeria, and were not involved with the government decision on how to use such money.

“If you buy a house, what the seller does with the money is not your responsibility.”