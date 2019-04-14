Jet Airways pilots announced on Sunday that they would go on strike over unpaid salaries, heaping more pressure on the cash-strapped Indian carrier to find a new owner to bail it out.

The airline is saddled with more than $1.2bn debt and has not been able to pay pilots their salaries for over three months. It left passengers around the world stranded on Thursday when it cancelled its international flights. The carrier is down to fewer than 10 operational aeroplanes out of a fleet of 123, raising fears of an imminent shutdown.

The pilots’ work stoppage comes a day after staff staged a protest outside New Delhi airport on Saturday. Given the significantly reduced flight schedule, the pilots strike may not affect operations, but aviation experts say it reflects the deteriorating outlook for Jet, which desperately needs a cash lifeline.

“It’s now three-and-a-half months not being paid,” said a captain with Jet’s pilot union, the National Aviator’s Guild, which has over 1,100 members. “Pilots refuse to fly from tomorrow,” he said, adding the strike is scheduled to begin at midnight on Sunday. “It is a very unfortunate situation right now,” said the captain, adding, “we are hopeful the interim funding will happen.”

Jet is struggling to stay airborne because of a liquidity crunch that has left it unable to pay salaries and resulted in it defaulting on loan payments to lessors and creditors. After unsuccessful talks with Abu Dhabi’s Etihad Airways, which bought a 24 per cent stake in Jet in 2013, founder and chairman Naresh Goyal stepped down and quit the board on March 25. Creditor banks took over his 51 per cent stake.

While the lenders agreed to provide additional funding of up to Rs15bn ($220m), the group has been reluctant to release the money in the absence of an investor coming on board. The banks have now launched a last-ditch hunt for a new owner and invited expressions of interest to buy a stake of up to 75 per cent in the carrier.

Jet, once the pinnacle of air travel in India, needs to secure an investor or else face bankruptcy, said Neelam Mathews, a New Delhi-based aviation consultant. “It’s like dropping money into a well because the debts are so high,” said Ms Mathews. “If they get the money, they will fly. But it’s do or die”.

Jet’s uncertainty is a headache for New Delhi. Narendra Modi, India’s prime minister, is running for re-election in national polls that continue until May 19 and the airline’s collapse would result in thousands of job losses.