Rishi Sunak has just unveiled a £15bn support package to help households as average UK energy bills are predicted to hit £2,800 a year.

Even with the chancellor’s help, plenty of people will still be feeling the pinch — but the latest Money Clinic podcast episode is packed with practical tips and advice to help you save on your energy bills.

How can I reduce my energy bill? Claer Barrett and guests offer tips on saving on gas and electricity bill.

Presenter Claer Barrett hears from Bella who is renting a draughty Victorian flat and wants to know her rights before she tackles her landlord. Homeowner Sam has seen his bills skyrocket and wonders if insulating his property would be a wise investment.

On hand with tips for Bella and Sam are Gemma Hatvani, founder of the Facebook group Energy Support and Advice UK, and Brian Horne, a senior adviser at the Energy Saving Trust.

