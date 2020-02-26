Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The sentencing of Trump ally and political strategist Roger Stone was mired in controversy after the US president criticised a juror and the original prosecutors in the case. The same week, Donald Trump granted clemency to seven white collar criminals. Does the president have too much power over the judicial system? Brooke Masters discusses with Edward Luce and Kadhim Shubber.





Contributors: Brooke Masters, opinion and analysis editor, Edward Luce, US national editor and columnist and Kadhim Shubber, US Legal and enforcement correspondent. Producers: Fiona Symon and Persis Love.

