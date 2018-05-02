Why is Theresa May pressing ahead with the idea of a “customs partnership”? The PM is convening her Brexit committee this afternoon for a critical meeting on the issue and her commitment seems, at first glance, somewhat surprising.



As the FT reports, the customs partnership proposal is one her officials have worked at long and hard. It would see Britain mirroring the EU’s customs regime at its borders and collecting tariffs on behalf of Brussels.

However, arch Brexiter Jacob Rees-Mogg has called the concept flawed and “deeply unsatisfactory”. Cabinet Brexiters like Boris Johnson and Liam Fox are opposed to it, regarding it as staying in the customs union by another name.

The EU, meanwhile, has already signalled strong opposition to the concept if Mrs May champions it at the June EU Council.

Even so, Mrs May is sticking to her guns. There are three reasons why.

First, the customs partnership is attractive as a concept, given the politics at Westminster. As Mujtaba Rahman of Eurasia Group puts it: “It would allow Britain to have frictionless trade with the EU but also permit the UK to sign trade deals with other countries. May believes it would deliver the best of both worlds.” It could appeal to pro-Europeans and hard Brexiters.

Secondly, the concept gives the PM her best, perhaps her only, chance of winning a forthcoming Commons vote when MPs will try to keep Britain in a customs union.

At least 17 Tory MPs currently look as though they will back Labour in keeping the UK in a customs union, potentially defeating the government.

But Mrs May can tell them that the customs partnership idea does what they want — maintaining a frictionless border and securing the economy. Her allies can even argue quietly that the proposal is really a way of staying in a customs union by another name.

Of course, Mrs May will have to confront the hard Brexiters who fear precisely that. But not for the first time, the hard Brexiters would have to ponder their alternatives. If they bring down Mrs May, the ensuing turmoil might lead to Brexit being reversed.

Third, if Mrs May can unite her cabinet on a customs partnership and see off the Tory rebellion, she would be in a stronger position come June’s EU council.

True, the EU dislikes the customs partnership, One of its main objections seems to be that Britain would collect EU tariffs without legally being in the EU. And note that Britain and the EU are already at loggerheads over what the EU says is the UK's failure to crack down on customs fraud by Chinese clothing importers.

But the EU accepts that the customs partnership goes some way towards creating a frictionless border across Ireland. And if Mrs May can line up Whitehall and Westminster behind the concept, what alternative will the EU have in June? To reject May’s plan at this point would be to plunge everyone into a disorderly Brexit.

We will see how much progress Mrs May makes this afternoon. Many are deeply sceptical. “The idea of collecting duties on behalf of the EU is absurd,” says one former Whitehall official. “I find it pretty dismal, to be honest. You can’t base policy on wishful thinking.”

But we are where we are. If Mrs May had not drawn such robust red lines on the single market and customs union at the start of her premiership, her officials would not now be forced into tortuous mental gymnastics to try to find a way to a deal.

The customs partnership proposal looks complex and unworkable. But tactically, it is Mrs May’s best chance of getting through the next few months.

Reader feedback

Following Monday’s commentary on the effect of Sajid Javid's appointment, where “Mrs May’s ministerial committee on Brexit is split 5-5 between pro-Europeans and hard Brexiters, with Mrs May holding a casting vote,” a former senior civil servant with Cabinet Office experience writes:

“This is a misunderstanding of how Cabinet and its committees work. They do not hold votes; they discuss and the Chair sums up. Of course, weight of numbers has an impact, but there’s nothing absolute about it — if the committee cannot reach agreement (ie all members agree to accept the conclusions in public) then no decision is made. An unhappy minority (especially including the chair) cannot be railroaded by a thin majority.”

Please send any of your thoughts, comments and recommendations to brexitbrief@ft.com

“Ridiculously, the Bill has been used like a kind of legislative Christmas tree from which the Remainer peers are hanging the decorations of their pet causes. This has happened because the House of Lords, in stark contrast to the electorate, has a significant pro-Remain majority. There is probably an anti-Brexit majority in the Commons as well, but at least MPs feel bound by manifesto promises and the need to submit themselves to scrutiny at the ballot box.” (Lord Lamont in the Daily Mail)

“To be fair to Mrs May, her record over the past year suggests that she is fully aware of the need to compromise over Brexit, and willing to call the bluff of the Tory Leavers: she has successfully tiptoed over their ‘red lines’ on the EU budget, transition and the ECJ, and may yet repeat the trick over the Customs Union. But politically, socially and economically, Britain would be happier if she’d been bolder about the need for compromise.” (James Kirkup on UnHerd)

“A new customs union with the EU is just a first step towards frictionless trade in goods. On its own, it is not sufficient to solve the Irish Border problem.” (Ilona Serwicka and Charlotte Humma at the UK Trade Policy Observatory)

Hard numbers

Growth in the eurozone hit its slowest pace for a year and a half in the first quarter of 2018, confirming fears of a slowdown in the single currency area after a stronger-than-expected 2017.



The economy of the single currency area grew 0.4 per cent between the end of last year and the first three months of 2018, according to Eurostat. That was down from 0.7 per cent for the final quarter of 2017. The last time growth was this slow was in the summer of 2016.



A fall in confidence indicators and weak data on German exports and industrial production had alerted economists to the possibility of weaker growth in the first quarter of 2018. The question facing policymakers is whether the slowdown will prove to be temporary or marks the start of a more pronounced downturn in the region’s economic performance.