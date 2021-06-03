A wave of high-profile ransomware assaults over the past two months has convulsed the insurance market
A wave of high-profile ransomware assaults over the past two months has convulsed the insurance market, US cinema chain AMC is offering popcorn to its retail investor base and its share price surged so fast trading was briefly halted, and the FT’s sports business correspondent Sara Germano talks about covering Naomi Osaka’s pushback on media coverage.
Cyber insurers recoil as ransomware attacks ‘skyrocket’
https://www.ft.com/content/4f91c4e7-973b-4c1a-91c2-7742c3aa9922?
Cinema chain AMC surges after luring DIY traders with free popcorn
https://www.ft.com/content/2cc442a9-28da-4bcd-88a2-fda1404f0ef6
Naomi Osaka shows a shift in sport’s balance of power
https://www.ft.com/content/7a380a76-9bd7-4d8e-8cc9-5544c6f51b68
Making chocolate can give Ghana a taste of prosperity
https://www.ft.com/content/dbd20f9f-b9f7-4bf4-86dd-1a8c84069f01?
