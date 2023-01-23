This article picked by a teacher with suggested questions is part of the Financial Times free schools access programme. Details/registration here.

Specification:

Fiscal policy

Click to read the article below and then answer the questions:

The US hit the debt ceiling. What happens next?

What is the debt ceiling?

Identify the components of fiscal policy

Distinguish between i) a budget deficit; and ii) national debt

With reference to the chart, compare the USA’s total debt outstanding during the period shown

‘The Treasury may try to prioritise certain payments over others, chiefly interest and principal payments on the governments debt.’ Explain the opportunity costs associated with a growing national debt

What is Standard & Poor’s?

Discuss the implications of a US default

Gavin Clarke, Emmanuel College