FT Series

Dessert recipes

From cookies to upside-down caramel pear cake, here are some of our most popular desserts
Recipes: Rowley Leigh’s chocolate pudding, chocolate sauce and custard

‘After a morning in church and a month or two of abstinence, it is just the thing’

Recipe: Honey & Co’s apple and miso cake with butterscotch

‘The sponge is kept on the edge of sweetness – you wouldn’t know it’s the miso that does it’

Recipe: Rowley Leigh’s rhubarb pudding

The dish is both a robust winter warmer but also delicate in flavour

Recipe: Honey & Co’s milk chocolate molten cakes with a tahini centre

‘The addition of sesame paste will give this familiar dessert a new lease of life’

Recipe: Rowley Leigh on Phillip Searle’s upside-down caramel pear cake

‘This delicious dish comes from an Australian cook famed for his perfectionism and technical brilliance’

Honey & Co’s alfajores-inspired cookies recipe

‘You can easily imagine yourself under vast Argentine skies on a warm night’