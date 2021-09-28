Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Sanofi SA news.

Sanofi said it would halt development of its vaccine against Covid-19 based on mRNA technology despite it having showed positive early-stage trial results.

The French pharma company is also working on another coronavirus jab, in partnership with GlaxoSmithKline, based on a more traditional manufacturing technique, which it aims to bring to market by the end of the year if regulators approve.

“There is no public health need for an another messenger RNA vaccine” against Covid-19, Thomas Triomphe, the company’s head of vaccines, told AFP.

The move shows how the advent of the new technology known as mRNA has upended the once staid vaccine business, leaving once leading companies such as Sanofi and Merck racing to catch up. New players such as Moderna and BioNTech, which teamed up with Pfizer, have taken most of the multibillion-dollar market for Covid-19 vaccines.

Sanofi said it was not abandoning mRNA completely and would continue to work on jabs for other diseases such as flu, but that it was simply too late to market for the mRNA Covid-19 to be useful.

It said it would aim to get its “modified quadrivalent flu mRNA vaccine in the clinic in 2022”. It is in early stages lab trials now.

But Sanofi risks falling behind again since its US rival Pfizer said on Monday that it was starting human trials for its mRNA flu vaccine now.

Sanofi earned almost €6bn in revenue from vaccines last year, including €2.5bn from flu vaccines.