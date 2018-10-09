Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the European Central Bank's warning about the continued use of 'back-to-back' booking models for trades and loans after Brexit, an academic's view of the risks to bank stability ten years after the financial crisis, and JPMorgan's initiative to boost the coding skills of its staff.





Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, finance editor, Martin Arnold, banking editor, Laura Noonan, US banking editor; Special guest: Douglas Diamond, professor of finance at Booth School of Business, University of Chicago; Producer: Fiona Symon