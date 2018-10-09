Logo for FT Banking Weekly podcast

The Financial Times banking team discusses the biggest banking stories of the week, bringing you global insight and commentary on the top issues concerning this sector. To take part in the show or to comment please email audio@ft.com

Print this page

Patrick Jenkins and guests discuss the European Central Bank's warning about the continued use of 'back-to-back' booking models for trades and loans after Brexit, an academic's view of the risks to bank stability ten years after the financial crisis, and JPMorgan's initiative to boost the coding skills of its staff.


Contributors: Patrick Jenkins, finance editor, Martin Arnold, banking editor, Laura Noonan, US banking editor; Special guest: Douglas Diamond, professor of finance at Booth School of Business, University of Chicago; Producer: Fiona Symon

Get alerts on when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2018. All rights reserved.

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.