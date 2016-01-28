World 4:19min Iran's new golden age Play video Share on Twitter (opens new window) Share on Facebook (opens new window) Share on LinkedIn (opens new window) Share on Whatsapp (opens new window) Save World 4:19min Iran's new golden age The FT’s Najmeh Bozorgmehr analyses Iran’s business ambitions after economic sanctions were lifted last week. Jan 28, 2016 Credits Footage by Reuters. Produced by Alessia Giustiniano. Edited by Petros Gioumpasis. Related Articles Attorney-general Jeff Sessions under fire over Russia claims Europe starts to think the unthinkable: breaking up Sweden’s return to conscription spells end of naivete Premium Sessions fails to disclose Russian contact, Snap $3.4bn IPO, Switch hype Brussels Briefing: Juncker paper sets a challenge