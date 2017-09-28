Private sector offers NHS help ahead of winter

This is an experimental feature. Give us your feedback. Thank you for your feedback.

Private health companies have made a formal offer to government to provide almost 400,000 additional operations and tests to bolster NHS capacity, as the service gears up for one of its most testing winters in years.

The NHS Partners Network, which represents independent providers including major private hospital groups, has written to Jeremy Hunt, health secretary, to say the sector is “keen to play its part” as the service faces “increasing financial pressure”.

The letter, from David Hare, chief executive of the Network, which represents both private and voluntary sector providers, says it can offer an additional 80,000 surgical procedures and 300,000 diagnostic tests in the six months from October.

Even before the inevitable seasonal rises in demand during the winter months, the NHS has been struggling to cope, exacerbated by the most sustained period of financial stringency in its near-70 year history.

However, Chris Hopson, chief executive of NHS Providers, which represents NHS hospitals, warned that using the private sector to plug holes in capacity would further undermine the finances of the already debt-stricken sector.

Non-urgent care is one of the few areas of activity on which hospitals can make decent margins, meaning they lose out if they undertake less of it, in order to focus on far less lucrative emergency care.

A report earlier this year by the Health Foundation — shared with the Financial Times — had shown a growing share of higher paying planned care was being delivered by non-NHS providers, while NHS trusts had to focus on emergency care.

Mr Hopson said: “The government needs to make up its mind. It can either prioritise access to treatment or NHS finances but not both.”

He added: “It’s clearly a lot easier for private sector providers who can pick and choose what work they do and don’t have the problem of coping with winter emergency care demand.”

Opinion polls consistently show that voters rate the state of the NHS as the most important issue facing the country, underlining the perils for ministers if the service suffers a serious breakdown in performance.

The waiting list for non-emergency, or “elective” care, hit 4m in June, the highest figure in a decade and the government’s target of ensuring 92 per cent of NHS patients wait no longer than 18 weeks from referral to treatment for “elective” procedures has not been met since February last year.

In Mr Hare’s letter, seen by the FT, he says his members are “keen to ensure that the independent sector is fully integrated with resilience planning”, in concert with the health department, NHS England and other national bodies.

The Network says its available capacity includes static sites such as hospitals and clinics “or mobile capacity to help with short-term spikes in demand”.

All capacity is being made available at the same “tariff” as NHS care and would remain free to patients, the letter emphasises.

Mr Hare adds: “In our experience leveraging this capacity and ensuring that supply meets demand requires planning and we are therefore very happy to join discussions among the national NHS leadership to help focus capacity where it is most needed.”

The health department said the NHS had “robust plans in place for winter, supported by an extra £100m for A&E departments and new funding for the social care system”.

As it had for many years, “the NHS will use some independent sector support, including from charities like Age UK, where patients can benefit from the care and capacity they bring,” it added.