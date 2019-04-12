Asian bond issuances in dollars and other major currencies have hit a record pace this year, as companies rush to make the most of dovish signals on interest rates from the US Federal Reserve and a greater willingness by Chinese regulators to approve the allotment of offshore debt.

The value of international bonds issued in dollars, euros and yen up to April 11 climbed to almost $105bn in Asia excluding Japan, marking a jump of almost 20 per cent compared with a year ago, according to data from Dealogic.

The number of bond sales — not including those from sovereign and supranational agencies or related groups — also rose to a record 220. “When the tap turns on in Asia, things come pretty thick and fast,” said Haitham Ghattas, head of Asia debt origination at Deutsche Bank.

Mr Ghattas said the value and volume of bond issuance in Asia had accelerated because of the Fed’s move to pull back from raising interest rates, increased approvals for offshore issuance from regulators in Beijing and Chinese real estate companies’ desire to raise capital. High-yield bonds have done particularly well after a sluggish fourth quarter in 2018.

The boom for Asia-Pacific debt was underscored last week when a $6bn bond sale by Chinese technology group Tencent drew orders of $27bn. The Fed’s move has also prompted global fund managers to pile into fixed-income instruments, with markets estimating a more than 60 per cent chance the Fed will raise rates in 2019.

Filip Tomasik, an analyst at Citi, said that while Tencent’s “jumbo offering” this month had helped boost total issuance of bonds in Asia outside of Australia and Japan, those from tech, media and telecoms companies accounted for only about 10 per cent. The bigger drivers, he said, were financial groups, contributing about 30 per cent, and Chinese real estate developers, which accounted for almost a third of the total.

“High-yield issuers, particularly from mainland China, have benefited from this market momentum,” said Sean McNelis, HSBC’s co-head of Asia-Pacific debt capital markets. Chinese property developers, he said, have “been particularly active [and] this issuance is likely to continue in Q2 as markets conditions remain receptive”.

The majority of new issuance has not been licensed for sale to US investors. However, the value of dollar bond sales that have been permitted under the US Securities and Exchange Commission’s Rule 144A, which allows foreign companies to raise capital from American institutional investors without an SEC registration, has also reached a record high for the year to date of $25bn across 25 deals.

Some analysts warned there were limits to the rocketing growth for Asian bonds. Kheng Siang Ng, Asia-Pacific head of fixed income at State Street Global Advisors, said that while there was still momentum behind the current wave of issuance it would be difficult to maintain the pace of recent months.

“If you have such big issuance coming out week after week, at some point the supply is going to overwhelm the market,” he said.