The acting IMF chief, David Lipton, backs new monetary stimulus by the world’s top central banks, Warner Music buys First Night Records and equity investors brace for the second successive drop in US quarterly profits. Plus, US banks are set to report second-quarter results this week. The FT’s Robert Armstrong explains what investors will be watching.

