FT Series Frieze Week 2019 Frieze London and Frieze Masters kick-off a week of exhibition openings and art fairs in the UK capital. We report on the trends and sales, and speak to artists, collectors and gallerists

Are art fairs facing new challenges? The international art fair scene is growing but financial strain and 'fairtigue' may cause trouble Thursday, 26 September, 2019 Ming Smith: 'Being a black woman photographer was like being nobody' Ahead of her solo show at Frieze Masters, the African American photographer discusses her work and the effect of racial bias Thursday, 26 September, 2019 How textiles tell a story of empire and globalisation Fabric work is enjoying a revival, as artists use it to explore imperial histories, feminist politics and queer aesthetics Thursday, 26 September, 2019 Four exhibitions bring African American narratives to London A group of black artists including Derek Fordjour and Kara Walker is re-energising figurative art with political works Thursday, 26 September, 2019 Collector Alex Petalas: 'The art world is a daunting place' The 38-year-old discusses his new private art space in London which includes work by Eva Rothschild and Martin Creed Thursday, 26 September, 2019 Art with a conscience: Goodman Gallery opens in London The co-directors of the South African gallery's new branch discuss their mission for social change Thursday, 26 September, 2019 More from this Series Business as usual for Sotheby's auctions in Hong Kong Plus: Frieze's augmented realities; dismal figures for female artists; how Albert Oehlen is testing painting's limits Thursday, 26 September, 2019 How do you put a price on a Botticelli? A portrait by the Renaissance artist could become the most expensive work to sell at Frieze Masters if its $30m price tag is met Thursday, 26 September, 2019 Can the arts help save the planet? With its calendar of international fairs, the art world has a serious carbon footprint. Simply 'raising awareness' is no longer enough Thursday, 26 September, 2019 The sparkling heritage of British art schools A new exhibition at Waddington Custot celebrates a cultural education, looking back at London's art scene between 1960 and 1990 Thursday, 26 September, 2019 Artist Ibrahim El-Salahi: 'When I work, I don't feel pain at all' The 89-year-old Sudanese artist reflects on an extraordinary career ahead of new work being shown at the 1-54 Fair in London Thursday, 26 September, 2019 The Great Animal Orchestra — collecting the sounds of endangered lives Over the course of his life, 80-year-old Bernie Krause has recorded some 15,000 animal species in their natural habitats Thursday, 26 September, 2019 The art behind Cuban propaganda On show at London's House of Illustration, a vast collection of Cuban cold war graphics tells a vivid story Thursday, 26 September, 2019 Curator Amin Jaffer: 'There are endless possibilities for learning' The new Frieze Masters co-curator specialises in projects that pose eastern against western ways of seeing Thursday, 26 September, 2019