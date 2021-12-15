Episode 52
Headlines include coronavirus pandemic, UK politics & policy, media and investment banking
This edition features these stories from ft.com
Boris Johnson hit by big Tory rebellion on coronavirus restrictions
Lockdown Christmas party photo puts Tories under renewed pressure
UK government vetoes reappointment of another two Channel 4 director
Goldman and JPMorgan plan bumper bonuses for investment bankers
