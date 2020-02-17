Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

The head of SoftBank’s $100bn Vision Fund has lined up billions of dollars of outside investment for a new hedge fund-style vehicle, Goldman Sachs and a research boutique have constructed a “synthetic” way for investors to bet more cheaply against Chinese stocks, and Samsung has begun flying electronic components for its latest Galaxy phones from China to its factories in Vietnam as it grapples with sweeping supply chain disruptions caused by coronavirus. Plus, parts of the Middle East and Africa have some of the world’s youngest populations as well as its highest rates of youth unemployment. The FT’s Adrienne Klasa reports on the demographic pressures experts warn will only increase.

