Federal Reserve chairman JayPowell spoke to Congress on Tuesday and indicated the central bank would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, the Biden administration is planning a broad package of measures to punish Moscow for the SolarWinds hack, and holiday bookings in the UK surged after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a plan for easing the coronavirus lockdown. Plus, the FT’s banking editor, Stephen Morris, explains why the global bank HSBC is pivoting back to its roots in Asia.
Powell signals ‘hope for return to more normal conditions’
US considers sanctions against Russia over SolarWinds hack
Holiday bookings surge after UK unveils plans for lockdown easing
HSBC shifts ‘heart of business’ to Asia in latest strategy revamp
