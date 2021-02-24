Print this page

Fed chair indicates the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy

Federal Reserve chairman JayPowell spoke to Congress on Tuesday and indicated the central bank would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, the Biden administration is planning a broad package of measures to punish Moscow for the SolarWinds hack, and holiday bookings in the UK surged after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a plan for easing the coronavirus lockdown. Plus, the FT’s banking editor, Stephen Morris, explains why the global bank HSBC is pivoting back to its roots in Asia.


Powell signals ‘hope for return to more normal conditions’

https://www.ft.com/content/7f4a37e4-1930-4f9c-86e5-5e6fd9fbba5a


US considers sanctions against Russia over SolarWinds hack

https://www.ft.com/content/d7d67ea7-8423-4b9c-819d-761fa4a10fa0?


Holiday bookings surge after UK unveils plans for lockdown easing

https://www.ft.com/content/055ba761-3610-4d61-97a3-4a3719af066d


HSBC shifts ‘heart of business’ to Asia in latest strategy revamp

https://www.ft.com/content/eb321081-434e-43f4-b9e7-13354afdfc5f


See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.

Get alerts on FT News Briefing when a new story is published

Copyright The Financial Times Limited 2021. All rights reserved.
Reuse this content (opens in new window)

Comments have not been enabled for this podcast.

Follow the topics in this podcast