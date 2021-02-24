Fed chair indicates the central bank will maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy

Federal Reserve chairman JayPowell spoke to Congress on Tuesday and indicated the central bank would maintain its ultra-loose monetary policy, the Biden administration is planning a broad package of measures to punish Moscow for the SolarWinds hack, and holiday bookings in the UK surged after Prime Minister Boris Johnson announced a plan for easing the coronavirus lockdown. Plus, the FT’s banking editor, Stephen Morris, explains why the global bank HSBC is pivoting back to its roots in Asia.





