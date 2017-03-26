Credit Suisse pays out SFr250m to retain top bankers and traders

Credit Suisse paid its top investment bankers and traders almost SFr250m ($252m) under a special scheme created to stop them jumping ship during the bank’s restructuring, its annual report reveals.

The payments were granted last year after a 36 per cent cut to group-wide bonuses for 2015 triggered “serious retention issues in the first quarter of 2016 led the Board to approve special retention awards to prevent harmful departures of critical staff”.

The need for top-up payments after 2015’s bonus cull shines a light on why the bank chose to increase its bonus pool by 6 per cent for 2016, even as it recorded a loss of SFr2.7bn, and revenue at its global markets and investment banking divisions fell another 20 per cent and 10 per cent respectively.

Deutsche Bank acted pre-emptively to prevent a similar retention crisis after it cut its 2016 bonus pool by 80 per cent. On the same day the reduction was announced in February, it also detailed a €1.1bn half-cash, half-equity retention scheme that will pay out over six years for about 5,500 staff.

Both Deutsche Bank and Credit Suisse are in the midst of big restructurings, and both took multibillion-dollar hits in their 2016 results as they finally settled with the US’s Department of Justice over allegations of rate rigging.

John Burr, global leader of the financial services practice at Boyden, the recruiter, said the scale of Deutsche’s bonus cuts had made it “easier to hire Deutsche people away”.

“The sentiment at Deutsche has been negative for some time, so frankly it was open season for search firms well before this announcement,” he said.

Alan Johnson, a New York-based pay consultant, said every other firm on Wall Street had “cheered” when the Deutsche cuts were announced. “It’s a psychological boost to the rest whenever one of your competitors commits suicide,” he said.

Credit Suisse said “market positioning and trends” had played a “key role” in the setting of 2016 bonuses.

The bank said it would not say how many staff had shared in the special scheme, but it disclosed that they were among 838 people who had shared SFr397m of overall retention, sign-on bonuses and other special awards. The retention awards are a combination of deferred shares and cash.

Credit Suisse paid large retention and sign-on bonuses in 2015 as well; there was no special scheme but the SFr222m spent was triple 2014’s level. The bank would not comment on whether it envisaged launching a similar scheme this year.

Some recruitment companies say that struggling banks do not always have to rely on money to retain their staff.

“Every season a bank has a black eye [and] no one wants to work there for a bit,” said one Wall Street recruiter. But then people reach a certain point where money is not the objective; they like the idea of coming in and building something.

“You’ll get senior guys who want to come in — they like the challenge of taking on a beaten-down bank.”

Additional reporting by James Shotter in Frankfurt