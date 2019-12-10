ExxonMobil has won a court fight with New York state over the oil company’s disclosures regarding its vulnerability to climate change.

In a rebuke of New York’s case, state supreme court judge Barry Ostrager said in an opinion on Tuesday that the attorney-general’s office failed to prove that ExxonMobil “made any material misstatements or omissions about its practices and procedures that misled any reasonable investor”.

New York had alleged the company’s internal estimates for the future cost of greenhouse gases were different from the company’s public statements.

The claims centred on Exxon’s use of a proxy cost of carbon, which was presented by the company as a way to incorporate expected future curbs on emissions into its business planning.

The state offered no testimony from any investor who claimed to have been misled by any ExxonMobil disclosure, however, according to Justice Ostrager, and “the testimony of the expert witnesses called by the office of the attorney-general was eviscerated on cross-examination by ExxonMobil’s expert witnesses”.

Exxon argued that it took seriously estimating the future price of carbon.

In a statement, the oil major said the ruling “affirms the position ExxonMobil has held throughout the New York attorney-general’s baseless investigation”.