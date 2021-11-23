Snow escape: where to find winter fun in the great outdoors From the garden to the slopes How To Spend It in... PiedmontFranco Loro Piana – the founder of activewear label Sease – offers a tour of his ‘true home’ in the Italian AlpsThe Colorado ski resort with no crowds, no queues — and no lifts America’s first ‘human-powered’ resort is socially distanced by designThe ethereal beauty of the garden in midwinterNature in hibernation – tended with clever horticultural calculation – is just as magical as midsummerBreakthrough or barmy? Testing the first folding skiDesigned for urban professionals, Elan’s new Voyager fits in suitcases and car boots — but does it work on snow?Frankfurt’s elite have rediscovered the joys of nature Woods, rambles and e-bikes have replaced international jet-setting in 2020Lone ranger: solo ski touring in Crans MontanaThe smart Swiss resort has created a network of ‘uphilling’ routes — removing the need for a guide