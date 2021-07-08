Be the first to know about every new Coronavirus story

The UK government has asked the nation’s biggest lenders to help come up with swift solutions to the cladding crisis, which has left as many as 2m people unable to sell their homes in the wake of the 2017 Grenfell Tower fire.

During a meeting on Tuesday, Downing Street sought the views of top industry executives on the problem, which has frozen a substantial chunk of the property market and left many leaseholders facing huge costs for fire safety measures.

The meeting included leaders of the UK’s biggest mortgage lenders, including HSBC chief executive Noel Quinn, NatWest boss Alison Rose, Barclays’ finance director, Tushar Morzaria, Joe Garner of Nationwide and incoming Lloyds CEO Charlie Nunn, according to several people with knowledge of the meeting.

Prime Minister Boris Johnson has become frustrated at the slow progress on solving the issue and unexpectedly came in half way through the meeting, according to the people.

One of the proposals discussed was for government to provide a guarantee on mortgages made to flats that could be identified as dangerous, they said.

That would be “a game-changer” for banks, helping them overcome strict risk constraints, which have held them back from lending against flats with a potential cladding issue, said one of the people.

In the aftermath of the Grenfell fire, only tower blocks with similar cladding were categorised as risky. But the government inadvertently broadened the scope last year by guiding that any building with an external wall system, including simple cladding or insulation, should be assessed for safety.

Estimates vary as to the number of properties affected, but government analysis has put the figure at about 840,000 flats.

That poses a threat to the stability of the housing market and, according to a minister briefed on the discussions, the government has been pressuring lenders to take a “more proportionate approach” to offering mortgages on lower-risk flats.

The meeting, which came a day after the government published its landmark Building Safety Bill, underscores the work still needed to unpick the cladding crisis.

The bill will tighten the rules governing construction, create a new regulator to oversee them and extend the period under which residents can seek compensation for poor construction in England and Wales from six to 15 years.

But it does not protect leaseholders from paying for cladding-related work or free up the market for properties affected by the crisis.

The government has so far made £5.1bn available to fix cladding on high-rise buildings. But parliament estimated that total costs for fire safety, which include non-cladding related work on lower buildings, could be three times that.

Ministers are also developing a loan scheme for leaseholders in medium-rise properties. At the meeting on Tuesday, there was discussion of banks potentially providing state-guaranteed loans to leaseholders and freeholders, according to people with knowledge of the meeting.

Previously, banks had been pushing back strongly against encouragement to lend to properties caught up in the crisis. They argue that the current guidance makes it impossible for them to shoulder the risk on a mortgage and uneconomic to absorb the capital impact.

“We have a blanket ban on lending with cladding issues and are doing it in a forceful manner to make the government engage,” one senior executive said. “The banks need to play ball, but the government needs to do more. Its response is not strong enough.”

A senior figure at a different British lender said: “We wouldn’t start lending without some kind of guarantee . . . If banks can be given some comfort that our assets are not at risk, then it would be more feasible.”

“Accounting rules means risky mortgages have a huge capital impact and we simply can’t hold on to them on our balance sheets,” they added. “In this case, rules are getting in the way of practicality and we have told the government this.”

The meeting was run by Johnson’s chief of staff Dan Rosenfield and attended by Simon Case, cabinet secretary and head of the civil service, and the Treasury’s director of financial services, Katharine Braddick, according to the people with knowledge of the meeting.

After the personal pressure from Johnson, a follow up call with the Ministry of Housing, Communities and Local Government will be held as early as this week, they said.