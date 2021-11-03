As the world entered lockdown last spring, a near infinite number of people sat down at a near infinite number of (digital) typewriters; amateurs tried their hands at writing the next opus while professionals turned to long-neglected passion projects. But one of the great British theatre, film and TV writers of the past half century, David Hare, was not among them.

In March 2020, he was one of the countless thousands of people who found themselves blindsided by a confounding, debilitating illness nobody yet understood. His body was ravaged by a “dirty bomb” of strange and disparate symptoms unified only by the ever-escalating pain and distress they elicited.

After 16 days, the point at which so many tragically found their condition irrevocably deteriorating, Hare suddenly began to recover. Yet joy at his convalescence was quickly attenuated by a sense of despair at the fact that so many others would die due to what he, and many experts, perceived to be critical government shortcomings. “I don’t have survivor’s guilt,” he later wrote, “I have survivor’s rage.”

This pugnacious line comes from Beat the Devil, Hare’s personal, polemical monologue about an ordeal that left indelible marks on both his physique and psyche. Performed by Ralph Fiennes and directed by Nicholas Hytner, it premiered to much acclaim at the Bridge Theatre last August and has now been adapted for the screen. Fiennes reprises his role while Hare moves behind the camera to shoot in his own study for this remarkable one hour special airing on Sky Arts. The BBC, Hare alleges, rejected it. It’s their loss.

We begin with a timeline and unsparing descriptions of the grim procession of symptoms that presented themselves in those nightmarish two weeks. Orated by Fiennes with an palpable sense of disgust and discomfort, it is more powerful than any of the various celebrity-led campaigns to raise awareness about the gravity of catching Covid-19.

Although the soliloquy is delivered with a naturalism that gives it a raw, extemporaneous quality, it is crafted in such a way that the repeated failings of Hare’s body and the UK’s public health policy are presented in tandem. “My mad phase is exquisitely timed with the government’s . . . is it my delirium or theirs?” he wonders while expressing his bewilderment at the decision to defer a lockdown.

Hare and Fiennes are both shrewd enough to prevent the drama from turning into an extended rant. Indignation simmers throughout in piercingly-written barbs and observations — “a cabinet of mediocrity . . . does violence to the word” — but only rarely does it boil over into body-shaking fury — when it does, it’s to great effect.

And much of the hour’s impact arises in its more restrained moments. Several bleak details are recalled with a desperately poignant, yet never self-pitying, sense of humour; at other times, Fiennes draws a still slightly laboured breath, and looks to the camera with such a weary, wounded expression you can scarcely believe this is not his story.

He is, however, the perfect conduit to relay Hare’s superlatively articulated anguish — and finally, happily, his relief and his indebtedness to his wife and doctor. At one point it is mentioned that Hare woke up with a feverish sense that he was embarking on a mission: military, diplomatic or artistic — he didn’t know which. With Beat the Devil he has accomplished all three.

★★★★★

On Sky Arts from November 11 at 9pm