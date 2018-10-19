Thank you for your help!

© Adam Glanzman/Bloomberg

Legally bound People demonstrate against Harvard University’s admission process in Boston, Massachusetts. The university was sued by a group that claims their law school illegally used race and gender as criteria for selecting law students

© Mohamad Torokman/Reuters

Palestinian protests A Palestinian man argues with an Israeli soldier during clashes over an Israeli order to shut down a Palestinian school near Nablus in the occupied West Bank

© Kemal Aslan/Reuters

Between the lines Turkish police forensic experts with a sniffer dog examine the residence of Saudi Arabia’s Consul General Mohammad al-Otaibi in Istanbul while investigating the disappearance of Saudi journalist Jamal Khashoggi

© Abdul Majeed/AFP/Getty

Up in smoke A member of the Pakistani Anti-Narcotics Force takes a selfie beside a pile of burning drugs and alcohol at the Kacha Garhi army firing range. The contraband was seized in raids across Peshawar province

© Stefan Rousseau/PA

Tea with the PM Theresa May peers into a hot water urn during a meeting at a social group in Vauxhall Gardens Community Centre in London, run by a charity working to combat loneliness at the launch of the first loneliness strategy

© Delil Souleiman/AFP/Getty

Beauty from ashes A woman walks past the rubble of a building in the northern Syrian city of Raqqa

© Geoff Robins/AFP/Getty

Canada lights up A woman smokes a marijuana cigarette during a legalisation party at Trinity Bellwoods Park in Toronto. Canada is the first major western nation to legalise the sale of cannabis for recreational use

© Alessandro Garofalo/Reuters

Sail away Sailing boats gather at the start of the Barcolana regatta at Italy’s Trieste harbour

© Bandar Algaloud/EPA

Riyadh relations US Secretary of State Michael Pompeo meets with Saudi Crown Prince Mohammed bin Salman in Riyadh, Saudi Arabia

© Martin Meissner/AP

Bear-faced cheek Separated by a security window, young visitors and a polar bear face off at the zoo in Gelsenkirchen, Germany

© Morena Perez Joachin/dpa

Migrant caravan Honduran migrants ride in a truck that forms part of a caravan heading north to the US. The caravan of more than 2,000 people has entered Guatemala. Donald Trump has warned his Honduran counterpart, Orlando Hernández, that the US will cut off aid to Honduras if the caravan is not stopped

© Leon Neal/Getty

Remember them A former member of the armed forces, known as a Chelsea pensioner, poses among Tommy figures as he prepares to take part in a photograph to commemorate 100 years since the end of the first world war, at Royal Hospital Chelsea