In defence, every action taken — even if made for the right reasons — can provide vital information to the declarer. Good defence requires you to hide the important stuff.

West led Q♦. Declarer needed one of his two finesses to succeed; either in spades or clubs. He ducked the lead, won J♦ continuation with dummy’s K♦, and led 4♠. When East played low, South inserted Q♠; West dropped 2♠. Declarer returned to dummy with A♦ and repeated the spade finesse. When West won K♠ this time, declarer frowned. Now, he had no entry to dummy to try the club finesse. The hand ended in frustration, with just eight tricks. As the results came in, many other South players had made their 3NT contract . . .

The key to the hand was that West refused to tell declarer the spade finesse was losing. By ducking the first spade, declarer assumed that East held K♠ and used the last diamond entry to dummy to repeat what was, in fact, the losing finesse. If West had won K♠ at her first turn, declarer would return to dummy with his top diamond and now try the club finesse. Since that succeeds, so does the contract. The withholding of information was the making of the defence.

In simple terms, against a no-trump contract, if the declarer takes a finesse that you expect to be repeated, don’t win the first time. This keeps the declarer exactly where you want him: in the dark.



