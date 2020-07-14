Print this page

In September 2014, the FT’s Dan McCrum got a tip about a fast growing German fintech, Wirecard. Over the next couple of years Dan and his colleagues would uncover the secret behind the payment company’s meteoric growth: many of the customers listed in company documents did not exist. In this episode Dan tells the story of the whistleblowers, shoe-leather reporting, hacking, suspected surveillance and legal threats that lead to Wirecard’s downfall.


Review clips: CNBC, Deutsche Welle 


Further reading:


The double life of Wirecard’s Jan Marsalek https://www.ft.com/content/511ecf86-ab40-486c-8f76-b8ebda4cc669


Inside Wirecard

https://www.ft.com/wirecard


Dan’s 2015 story for Alphaville

https://ftalphaville.ft.com/2015/04/27/2127427/the-house-of-wirecard/



