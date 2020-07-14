Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In September 2014, the FT’s Dan McCrum got a tip about a fast growing German fintech, Wirecard. Over the next couple of years Dan and his colleagues would uncover the secret behind the payment company’s meteoric growth: many of the customers listed in company documents did not exist. In this episode Dan tells the story of the whistleblowers, shoe-leather reporting, hacking, suspected surveillance and legal threats that lead to Wirecard’s downfall.





