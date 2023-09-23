Dinner parties — an FT Magazine food and drink special

FT SeriesDinner parties — an FT Magazine food and drink specialA Taiwanese feast by Erchen Chang, chefs’ favourite sides, recipes to cook with friends, a guide to dinner with the boss and more © How to host a dinner party like Bao’s Erchen Chang — recipes and tipsThe chef prepares a Taiwanese feast for six, and shares everything you need to know to recreate it at home17 chefs share the side dishes they can’t do withoutWhat’s the one thing Margot Henderson, Angela Hartnett and Tom Kerridge always have on their table? Who’d invite the boss to dinner?The baby’s crying. The bathroom door has broken. The doorbell rings . . . Imad Alarnab’s stuffed vine leaves — a recipe to cook with all the familyThis Syrian mainstay is a great dish to make with children How to host a cooking partyFrom kimchi parties to jam making — five ideas for what to cook with family or friends‘No effort’ dinner parties are a delusionWhy can’t Brits be honest about the performance of hosting?More from this SeriesHow to host a wine-centric dinnerA guide to quantities, palate cleansers and how to cut down on washing-up