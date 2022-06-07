Boris Johnson on Monday night survived a bruising no-confidence vote, and Elon Musk’s legal team has written to Twitter threatening to abort his $44bn acquisition. Plus, the FT’s Kiran Stacey reports on Big Techs’ big fight against an effort by US lawmakers to halt the practice of “self-preferencing”.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Weakened Johnson scrapes through after damaging confidence vote

Elon Musk threatens to abandon $44bn Twitter takeover

Big Tech pulls out all the stops to halt ‘self-preferencing’ antitrust bill

