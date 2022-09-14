Construction of a massive oil pipeline in east Africa is underway. For the governments of the countries it will run through, it promises new economic opportunities. But for many others, it could spell trouble. Like the fight over North America’s Keystone Pipeline, this one has become an important battleground for environmental groups around the world. The FT’s Leslie Hook explains the approach activists are taking to fight it.

Clips from UBC Television Uganda

For further reading:

The oil giants drilling among the giraffes in Uganda

Marsh revealed in oil pipeline project shunned by leading banks and insurers

On Twitter, follow Leslie Hook (@lesliehook) and Michela Tindera (@mtindera07)

Read a transcript of this episode on FT.com

Hosted on Acast. See acast.com/privacy for more information.