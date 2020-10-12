Silicon Valley giants such as Facebook and Apple are among those in the EU’s crosshairs

Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

EU regulators are drawing up a “hit list” of up to 20 large internet companies that will be subject to new and far more stringent rules, and government ministers of poor and indebted nations plead for more ambitious debt relief programmes. Plus, FT’s Brexit editor David Bond speaks with Sam Fleming and Victor Mallet about how European countries are viewing the progress of Brexit talks.





EU targets Big Tech with ‘hit list’ facing tougher rules

ft.com/content/c8c5d5dc-cb99-4b1f-a8dd-5957b57a7783?





Emerging economies plead for more ambitious debt relief programmes

ft.com/content/edb18d34-844b-43b5-a78a-fec73f1d0583?

See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.

A transcript for this podcast is currently unavailable, view our accessibility guide.