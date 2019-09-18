The first auction in a decade of rights to develop offshore wind projects in waters around England and Wales is expected to deliver a significant long-term earnings boost to the Queen.

The Crown Estate, which manages the seabeds around England, Wales and Northern Ireland on behalf of the monarch, will on Thursday fire the starting gun on a year-long auction that should add at least 7 gigawatts of offshore wind capacity to Britain’s electricity system. This would be enough to power more than 6m homes when weather conditions are favourable.

The rights auction is the first since 2010 and is expected to be highly competitive as companies seek to develop projects in UK waters, the world’s biggest market for offshore wind.

Provided successful bidders develop projects in the areas where they have secured rights, the auction should help the UK government surpass a target of sourcing 30GW, or a third of electricity, from offshore wind by 2030, according to RenewableUK, a trade body.

The UK already has a capacity of 8.5GW of offshore wind, supplying 8 per cent of electricity, and more projects are in development. The added 7GW of schemes that could be built following the latest Crown Estate auction would bring the total of projects that are either already generating electricity, under construction or planned to 43GW, RenewableUK said.

The Committee on Climate Change, an advisory body, has warned that at least 75GW of offshore wind may be needed to meet the government’s recently adopted net zero carbon emissions target for 2050.

The Crown Estate receives what the successful developer bids to run the scheme and 2 per cent of a project’s turnover. The terms of the latest auction were recently amended following criticism from the renewables industry over a lack of transparency.

Income from existing offshore wind projects has boosted the Crown Estate’s profits in recent years, which are handed to the Treasury. A quarter of the profits return to the royal household as part of its “sovereign grant”, which supports the official duties of the Queen and maintains occupied royal palaces.

Last year, the Crown Estate generated £41.2m from existing leases. It handed a record £343.5m to the Treasury in 2018.

The start of the seabed rights auction comes a day before the government is expected to publish the latest results of a subsidy contract competition, which is expected to show a further fall in the cost of developing offshore wind projects.