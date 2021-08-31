Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about FT News Briefing news.
QR codes replace service staff and experts worry the shift could be permanent
QR codes have replaced service staff in the pandemic and experts worry that means many jobs lost during the coronavirus pandemic will not return, and Germany’s inflation has risen to its highest level since 2008. Plus, the FT’s US banking correspondent, Imani Moise, explains how Bank of America is fighting a worker shortage by retraining its own employees.
QR codes replace service staff as pandemic spurs automation in US - with Taylor Nicole Rogers, labour and equality correspondent
Bank of America fights war for tech talent by retraining own employees - with Imani Moise, US banking correspondent
German inflation surges to 13-year high of 3.4%
The FT News Briefing is produced by Fiona Symon and Marc Filippino. The show’s editor is Jess Smith. Our intern is Zoe Han. Additional help by Gavin Kallmann, Michael Bruning, and Persis Love. The show’s theme song is by Metaphor Music. The FT’s global head of audio is Cheryl Brumley.
