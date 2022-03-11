US consumer price growth approached 8 per cent last month ahead of a surge in energy prices following Russia’s invasion of Ukraine, and the war in Ukraine is causing energy bills to skyrocket in the UK. Plus, the FT’s central European correspondent, James Shotter, talks about his reporting on the flood of Ukrainian refugees into Poland and how Poles are responding.

Mentioned in this podcast:

Tears of relief on Polish border as flow of refugees inches to safety

US inflation reaches 7.9% in February hitting new 40-year high

ECB scales back stimulus plan as Ukraine war drives up inflation expectations

War in Ukraine: free to read

