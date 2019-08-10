Print this page

What will the world look like when machines are cleverer than we are? Fred Studemann, Literary editor, and John Thornhill, Innovation editor, discuss how different writers have imagined the future in response to the advance of artificial intelligence.


Contributors: Fred Studemann, Literary editor, and John Thornhill, Innovation editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

