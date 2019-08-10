Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

What will the world look like when machines are cleverer than we are? Fred Studemann, Literary editor, and John Thornhill, Innovation editor, discuss how different writers have imagined the future in response to the advance of artificial intelligence.





Contributors: Fred Studemann, Literary editor, and John Thornhill, Innovation editor. Producer: Fiona Symon

