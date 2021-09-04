Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

In this first-ever episode of the FT Weekend podcast, host Lilah Raptopoulos talks to Eleven Madison Park’s Daniel Humm and Chez Panisse’s legendary Alice Waters to discover how the world’s top chefs are finding purpose beyond their restaurants. Humm created a buzz in May when he announced that his world-famous restaurant would be going entirely plant-based. Has that risk paid off? And what does it mean to do good as a chef?





Plus: the FT’s design critic Edwin Heathcote gives us a tour of the world’s most revengeful architecture, and reporter Madison Darbyshire shares tips for how to furnish your home with old things.





Links from the episode:





Lilah’s piece on chefs (paywall) - https://www.ft.com/content/246cdc2a-f135-4d3d-9d74-e524e9217699

Edwin on the architecture of spite (paywall) - https://www.ft.com/content/1161fbbe-5ae1-4328-bf59-dcd8b1d6564f

Madison’s masterclass in flea-market chic - https://www.ft.com/content/6c8bf8a2-ddee-11e9-9743-db5a370481bc









Sound design and mixing is by Breen Turner, with original music by Metaphor Music.

