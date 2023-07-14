This summer, I’m heading to San Sebastian to embark on an eight-day hike along the northern Spanish coast towards Bilbao, as part of the Camino de Santiago. It’s the first time I’ve signed up for a 14-mile-a-day holiday with no pre-booked accommodation, so I’m counting on friends’ recommendations, YouTubers and Shirley MacLaine’s The Camino for company. Here are a few of the essentials I’ll be taking with me…

Playa de Ondarreta with views towards Monte Igueldo, San Sebastian

Columbia Newton Ridge 24l hiking backpack

Columbia Newton Ridge 24l hiking backpack, £80

This backpack has an integrated rain cover and a waterproof main compartment, which will come in handy during summer showers. I also hear your bag should weigh no more than 10 per cent of your weight when full to avoid back pain, and this one is designed to distribute the weight evenly. Wish me luck. £80, columbiasportswear.co.uk

Toast organic cotton ticking-stripe pillowcase

Toast organic cotton ticking-stripe pillowcase, £19

My best friend’s mother, who travels on the Camino every summer, said a useful and less common item on her packing list is a pillowcase that you can just put on every night in whichever albergue you end up sleeping in. I’m taking the tip and packing this soft organic cotton one by Toast. £19, toa.st

Merrell Women’s Moab 3 outdoor shoes

Merrell Women’s Moab 3 outdoor shoes, £110

Lightweight, made of recycled material and colour-neutral, these Merrell Moabs are a good option for a sneaker-hiking shoe hybrid that looks good on or off the trail. £110, merrell.com

The author relaxing before a hike

Oakley Actuator sunglasses

Oakley Actuator sunglasses with prism grey lenses, £138

I was searching for a pair of pared-back sunnies that could take me from hiking trip to the general day-to-day without compromising on lens quality, and I came across this pair of Oakleys that fit the bill. £138, oakley.com

Craghoppers linen-mix Nosibotanical Bralio shirt

Craghoppers linen-mix Nosibotanical Bralio shirt, £50

A linen shirt is not exactly hiking gear, but since we’ll have one night out in San Sebastian and one in Bilbao, I’m taking this wardrobe staple with me. Easy to pair with any bottoms and ideal for summer evenings, this Craghoppers one has the added benefit of being treated with lasting garment insect repellent. £50, craghoppers.com

Mantle The Face Jelly Super-Hydrating Gel Moisturiser

Mantle The Face Jelly Super-Hydrating Gel Moisturiser, £64



One item that has become my go-to in recent weeks is this super-lightweight and hydrating gel from Mantle. I’ve tried all sorts of gels and water-based creams, but I find that many promise to be lightweight, then end up sitting on your skin just as an oil-based formula would. This one disappears into the skin seconds after I apply it and is rich in antioxidants, making it the perfect moisturiser. £64, hellomantle.com