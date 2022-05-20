Behind the Money is back!
The FT’s money-making expert Claer Barrett responds to real-life money questions from a range of millennial guests gearing up to battle the cost of living crisis. Every episode is packed with nuggets, tips and takeaways shared by top FT writers and financial experts. There are no short cuts to wealth, but Money Clinic promises to tell you things you didn’t know about your finances and investing in ways that anyone can understand. Want to talk to Claer on the show? Email money@ft.com or drop her a line on Instagram @Claerb See acast.com/privacy for privacy and opt-out information.
Behind the Money is back with all-new episodes! From hostile takeovers to C-suite intrigue, Behind the Money takes you inside the business and financial stories of the moment with reporting from Financial Times journalists around the world. The podcast returns May 25. You can follow the show now!
