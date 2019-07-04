Tommy Robinson, founder of the far-right English Defence League, “knew full well” that he could not report on a criminal trial involving allegations of grooming of young girls but still was “reckless” in live-streaming the defendants on Facebook, a court heard on Thursday.

Two judges at the Old Bailey in London are deciding whether Mr Robinson breached contempt of court rules in accosting the men, who were accused of grooming vulnerable girls, at Leeds Crown Court. Mr Robinson “accosted” the defendants and broadcast the footage on Facebook while the trial was ongoing in May 2018.

Mr Robinson, whose supporters staged a noisy demonstration outside the Old Bailey on Thursday, faces a maximum sentence of two years if he is found to have committed contempt of court. He denies wrongdoing.

His livestream footage was watched by 250,000 people within hours of it being posted on Facebook and was ultimately viewed by 3.8m people despite the fact that reporting of the trial had been banned until a series of linked trials was concluded.

In May last year a judge at Leeds Crown Court jailed Mr Robinson for 13 months after finding he had committed contempt of court but in August the conviction was overturned by the Court of Appeal after it decided the Leeds court had failed to follow the correct process. It ordered Mr Robinson to be released and a fresh hearing to be held.

On Thursday, Andrew Caldecott QC, representing the attorney-general, told the Old Bailey that Mr Robinson, who was referred to in court by his legal name Stephen Yaxley Lennon, “knew full well” there was likely to be a reporting restriction in place and as he was at court he “could have ascertained its terms with ease”.

He called Mr Robinson “reckless” in “accosting” the defendants and broadcasting footage because “he knew the existence of such an order was likely”. Mr Robinson also urged “what might be called vigilante action”, Mr Caldecott said.

Mr Robinson testified that he had tried to find out whether there had been a court order by asking a security guard and looking at the court website. “I made relevant checks on whether there had been reporting restrictions that morning,” he told the court.

Mr Robinson’s case has proved a rallying point for far-right activists, particularly in the US, who have claimed that he was jailed because of a clampdown on free speech in Britain. Last year public figures such as Donald Trump Jr, son of the US president, and rightwing media outlets such as Breitbart and Fox News waded into the debate.

Mr Robinson failed to win a seat as an independent MEP for north-west England in the European Parliament elections in May but attracted controversy, including having milkshake thrown over him by protesters.

The case continues.