The road is running out fast for a British team behind a supersonic car built to break the world land speed record by travelling at 1,000mph.

Project Bloodhound, a not-for-profit venture that combines advanced automotive and aircraft technology, has made a plea for £25m in funding in order to complete its decade-long endeavour after the company fell into administration.

The development delivers a blow to hopes that the showcase of UK engineering will ever make its planned record-breaking attempt, which had been expected next year in South Africa’s Hakskeen Pan, a mud and salt pan in the Kalahari Desert.

Powered by the thrust of a military jet engine, the Bloodhound SSC vehicle made its first public outing nearly a year ago at a test run held in Newquay Airport in Cornwall, where it achieved a peak speed of 210mph — approaching the velocity of a Formula One car.

But since then, vital fundraising efforts appear to have stalled. Chief engineer Mark Chapman said that as Bloodhound moved out of the research and development phase, a “different approach to funding” was required.

“This project is built around the most successful team in the history of land speed racing, and with the right support we have no doubt that the project will achieve its aims and could be racing for the record in as little as 10 months,” he added.

Roughly £30m has been spent on the project, funded through a mixture of corporate sponsors, government grants and public donations. As much as £20m of that figure was spent in cash, with the remainder from in-kind donations.

Founded by 72-year-old veteran speedster Richard Noble, who brought the land speed record back to the UK in 1983, Bloodhound’s wider objectives are to develop and test advanced technologies with the potential for wider applications and to get schoolchildren interested in engineering.

Its educational arm, which delivers workshops in schools, said that as a separate company and registered charity it was unaffected and would continue with its activities.

The Bloodhound vehicle uses a Rolls-Royce Eurofighter Typhoon EJ200 jet engine and the team planned on adding three Norwegian Nammo rockets to provide a boost to get the car to its peak speed.

Andrew Sheridan, a partner at FRP Advisory, appointed as administrators, said discussions were under way with a number of potential investors but urged any other interested parties to make contact “without delay”.

“Whilst not an insignificant amount, the £25m Bloodhound requires to break the land speed record is a fraction of the cost of, for example, finishing last in a F1 season or running an America's Cup team. This is an opportunity for the right investor to leave a lasting legacy,” he added.

A spokesperson for the administrators declined to specify any deadline for a rescue deal or the level of the company’s debts.