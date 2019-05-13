Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Donald Trump’s top economic adviser, Larry Kudlow, raises the prospect of a face-to-face encounter between the US president and China’s Xi Jinping, three influential advisory groups encourage Volkswagen shareholders to vote against the stewardship of all but one member of the German automaker’s board at the annual meeting on Tuesday and Boeing expects “far reaching” changes to the way aircraft are certified safe across the global aviation industry. Plus,the FT’s private equity correspondent in London Javier Espinoza explains why private equity firms have shunned the UK for Europe.