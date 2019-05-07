European powers are urging Iran to stay in compliance with a landmark international nuclear deal amid growing fears that Tehran is preparing a riposte to the US on the one year anniversary of President Donald Trump’s withdrawal from the accord.

Talks on sanctions relief for Iran involving experts from the EU, France, Germany and the UK were set to be overshadowed on Tuesday by the threat of action by Tehran as it faces a Washington campaign of “maximum pressure”.

All eyes are on President Hassan Rouhani’s response in a speech expected on Wednesday that will mark 12 months since the US pulled out of what Mr Trump branded the “worst deal ever”.

European diplomats are appealing to Tehran to continue honouring an agreement they see as crucial to the continent’s security and a leading example of effective multinational action.

“We continue to urge Iran to remain in full compliance,” said one European official.

A member of Iran’s parliament said the country had “no intention to withdraw from the nuclear accord and will continue to fulfil its commitments as it has done so far”.

“But some commitments cannot be implemented in practice because of obstructions by the US that President Rouhani will highlight,” this person added without giving details. “This does not mean Iran is going to violate any terms of the accord.”

Iranian media have speculated that the Rouhani government may resort to a dispute resolution mechanism included in the nuclear deal, known as the Joint Comprehensive Plan of Action, in response to the US’s exit from the nuclear accord and its reintroduction of sanctions.

Article 26 of JCPOA states that if a signatory reintroduces sanctions or imposes new nuclear-related restrictions on Iran then the Islamic republic could use that “as grounds to cease performing its commitments under this JCPOA in whole or in part”.

In order to initiate a formal dispute, Iran would first need to use another article, number 36, to prove “significant non-performance” by the US.

One person briefed on conversations between Iranian officials and the EU said: “[The Iranians] have been saying that their position is becoming increasingly untenable and without a further step from the Europeans after 8 May they may be forced to do something.”

Under the 2015 accord, which was also signed by China and Russia, Tehran accepted time-limited curbs on its nuclear programme in exchange for relief from many international sanctions. Iran has always insisted it is not developing nuclear weapons.

The International Atomic Energy Agency has consistently found Iran to be in compliance with the accord, which places limits on Tehran in areas ranging from the number of centrifuges it can deploy to the enrichment levels of the uranium stockpile it is allowed to maintain.

Ali Akbar Salehi, one of Iran’s vice-presidents and head of the country’s atomic organisation, has said Iran would only ramp up uranium enrichment if the accord collapsed.

The talks in Brussels on Tuesday between Iranian and European experts are a regular meeting to discuss the lifting of sanctions under the nuclear deal. The gathering was also due to include officials from Instex — a new financial body set up by Paris, Berlin and London to enable EU companies to continue to trade with Iran in defiance of US sanctions — and its Iranian counterpart.

Iranian leaders have expressed unhappiness with what they call Europeans’ inability to stand up to the US and get the Instex mechanism working.

Abbas Araghchi, Iran’s deputy foreign minister, said last week that the country was instead thinking of finding a financial channel with Russia, China and others to bypass sanctions.

The EU, Germany, France and the UK expressed “regret and concern” at the weekend over a US decision not to extend sanctions waivers to allow some countries to buy oil from Iran.

Washington ramped up the pressure further on Tehran at the weekend by announcing it would deploy an aircraft carrier and bomber task force to the Middle East. John Bolton, US national security adviser, said the action was “a clear message to the Iranian regime” that any attack on US interests would be met with “unrelenting force”.

Iran says its response to the US’s “maximum pressure” campaign is “maximum resistance”. In a post on Twitter on Tuesday, Mohammad Javad Zarif, Iran’s foreign minister, said if the US and its allies “don’t feel safe, it’s because they’re despised by the people of the region — blaming Iran won’t reverse that”.