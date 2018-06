Your browser does not support playing this file but you can still download the MP3 file to play locally.

Gideon Rachman, Murad Ahmed and Simon Kuper in Paris join Jonathan Derbyshire to discuss the World Cup, amid concerns about hooliganism, visitor numbers and a sense that international football these days is a diminished prospect in comparison with the high-intensity club game. Produced by Murray Withers. Cover illustration by Nigel Buchanan