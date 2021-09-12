FT ranking data provide an accessible overview of a MiM’s impact
Sam Stephens and Leo Cremonezi

The 17th edition of the Financial Times Masters in Management ranking assesses a degree usually studied by those with little or no work experience.

FT Masters in Management ranking 2021 — top 100

A lecture at London Business School
London Business School is ranked fourth in the league table

FT business education data specialists drew on survey responses gathered from alumni three years after completing their programmes as part of the ranking compilation process.

The data below explore graduates’ motivations for taking the course and the subjects in which they felt their business school performed most strongly. The charts also look at the impact on employment of completing an internship during study and the programme’s effect on international mobility and salary.

Chart showing business basics top list of motivations for doing a MiM, scored out of 10 (%)

The MiM’s strength in teaching basic business skills early in a career is reflected in the students’ answers about why they chose to take the qualification.

Chart showing the MiM subjects for which graduates score business schools highest out of 10 (%)

Business schools are still not rated as highly by graduates for technology-related subjects, when compared with general management disciplines.

Chart showing the effect of an internship during masters in management studies on careers, salaries and sectors three years after graduation

Fewer than one in four graduates were later employed by a business at which they had completed an internship — though an internship corresponds with a higher average salary three years after completing their MiM.

Chart showing the location and average salary three years after graduation

Three years after completion, most former MiM students have stayed on in the same location as their first postgraduate job and earn 55 per cent more on average, adjusted for purchasing power parity around the world.

