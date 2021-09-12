Sign up to myFT Daily Digest to be the first to know about Masters in Management news.

The 17th edition of the Financial Times Masters in Management ranking assesses a degree usually studied by those with little or no work experience.

FT Masters in Management ranking 2021 — top 100 London Business School is ranked fourth in the league table Find out which schools are in our ranking of Masters in Management degrees. Learn how the table was compiled and read the rest of our coverage at www.ft.com/mim.

FT business education data specialists drew on survey responses gathered from alumni three years after completing their programmes as part of the ranking compilation process.

The data below explore graduates’ motivations for taking the course and the subjects in which they felt their business school performed most strongly. The charts also look at the impact on employment of completing an internship during study and the programme’s effect on international mobility and salary.

The MiM’s strength in teaching basic business skills early in a career is reflected in the students’ answers about why they chose to take the qualification.

Business schools are still not rated as highly by graduates for technology-related subjects, when compared with general management disciplines.

Fewer than one in four graduates were later employed by a business at which they had completed an internship — though an internship corresponds with a higher average salary three years after completing their MiM.

Three years after completion, most former MiM students have stayed on in the same location as their first postgraduate job and earn 55 per cent more on average, adjusted for purchasing power parity around the world.